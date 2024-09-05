Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $100.18. 28,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

