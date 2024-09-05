Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.32. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 3,094,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

