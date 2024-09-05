Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 1,115,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

