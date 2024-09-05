DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.55-$13.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.900 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.67.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

