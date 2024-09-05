Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.19 billion and approximately $445.54 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009857 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00116075 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,834,126,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
