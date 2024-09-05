Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $13.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $24.28.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
