DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,070,000 after purchasing an additional 490,613 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $61,638,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.