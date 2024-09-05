Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.51. The stock had a trading volume of 147,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

