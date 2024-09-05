Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 51,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.68.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
