Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 51,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

