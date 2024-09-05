Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,903. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.