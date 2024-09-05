Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

