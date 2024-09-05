Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 102,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,909. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

