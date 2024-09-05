Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

