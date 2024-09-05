Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock remained flat at $13.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 189,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,677. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

