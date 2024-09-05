eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.7 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 0.6 %

eGain stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

