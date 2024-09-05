eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.7 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.
eGain Trading Down 0.6 %
eGain stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.52.
eGain Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eGain
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.