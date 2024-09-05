Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $541.70 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for about $2,431.79 or 0.04277399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $541.70 million and approximately $50,985.14 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,759 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,758.63836537. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,499.85137455 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $68,813.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars.

