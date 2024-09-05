Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.71 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002950 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $567,051.52 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,659,867 coins and its circulating supply is 22,160,004 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

