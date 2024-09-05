Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,661,100 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 1,581,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %
OTCMKTS ELTP opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.18. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.08.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
