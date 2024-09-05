Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $152,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Enbridge stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.