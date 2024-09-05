Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells $2,310,720.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,270. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.