Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.13. 449,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,516,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

