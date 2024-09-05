Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for China Yuchai International Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE:CYD opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,412,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading

