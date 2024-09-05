Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.10 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $315,462.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,725.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.00543877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00114357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00295695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00077521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,273,892 coins and its circulating supply is 77,274,180 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.