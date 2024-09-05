Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $16.96 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,140,368,576 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,128,655,139.7653887. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09733671 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $23,202,074.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

