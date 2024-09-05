Ethena USDe Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $50.75 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,692,751,395 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,692,770,706.5336876. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99926441 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $73,981,730.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

