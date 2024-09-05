Ethereum (ETH) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Ethereum has a market cap of $287.52 billion and approximately $13.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,389.69 or 0.04214715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,315,124 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

