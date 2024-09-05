Ethereum (ETH) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Ethereum has a market cap of $287.52 billion and approximately $13.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,389.69 or 0.04214715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038260 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006701 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011050 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012948 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007039 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,315,124 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
