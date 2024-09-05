Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.69 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $580,364.74 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

