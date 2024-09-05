EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in EVgo by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 94.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

