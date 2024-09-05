Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.47. Evotec shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 4,903 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Evotec Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the second quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the first quarter worth $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.