Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.3 %

EXPE opened at $134.92 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,655 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,125 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

