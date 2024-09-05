FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $603.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

