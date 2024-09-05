FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 365,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $99.01 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

