FDx Advisors Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,939.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,055 shares of company stock valued at $42,734,017 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.62 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.