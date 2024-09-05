FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,284,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

