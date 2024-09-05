FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $123.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

