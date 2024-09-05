FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 142,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

