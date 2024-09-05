FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,509 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $553.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $552.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

