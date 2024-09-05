FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupang by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2,250.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $250,714,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,793,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.