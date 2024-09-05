FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,476,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $85.75 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

