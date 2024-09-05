Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 87,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 22,204 shares.The stock last traded at $41.58 and had previously closed at $42.06.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FER. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,715,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,403,000.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
