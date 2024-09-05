Fetch.ai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.52 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001921 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $140.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00038132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

