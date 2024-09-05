FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
