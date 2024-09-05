FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.5% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $173.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.