FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

