FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $545.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.48.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

