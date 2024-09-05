FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
FGI Industries Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of FGI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Analysts predict that FGI Industries will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
