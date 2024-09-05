Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.60

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

