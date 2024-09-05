Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.02

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.02 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 19611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,435,000 after purchasing an additional 379,953 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,428 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

