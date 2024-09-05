FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,556 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

KKR stock opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

