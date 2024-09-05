FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $255.70 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

